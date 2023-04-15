Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 544,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,603. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

