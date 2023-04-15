Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.05. 8,946,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,983,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

