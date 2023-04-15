Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $628,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $107.07. 1,559,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,098. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

