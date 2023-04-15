Cwm LLC Sells 82,716 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,300,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,716 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $72,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,250. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
