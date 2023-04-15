Cwm LLC Has $96.13 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cwm LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,523 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $96,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,335,000 after acquiring an additional 334,879 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,097,000 after buying an additional 336,924 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,894,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,942,000 after buying an additional 354,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,331,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.07. 355,426 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

