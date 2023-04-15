Cwm LLC Has $59.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,630 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $59,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9,635.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

AGG stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.40. 4,794,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,944,444. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.