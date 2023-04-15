Cwm LLC Has $41.65 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $41,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $487.99. 843,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

