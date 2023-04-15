Cwm LLC Has $30.01 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $30,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 18,174 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.57. 768,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,694. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.