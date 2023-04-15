Cwm LLC Has $236.38 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,834,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,648 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $236,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,248,960 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

