Cwm LLC Has $121.32 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 8,387.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609,436 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cwm LLC owned 1.54% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $121,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14,397.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 245,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,324. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $97.81.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.