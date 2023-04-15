Cwm LLC Acquires 28,690 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $43,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $95.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,485,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average is $82.23. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.08.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

