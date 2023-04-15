Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Lowered to $227.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $227.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $233.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.35 and its 200-day moving average is $239.38. Cummins has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

