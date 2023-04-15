Critical Comparison: Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) and Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Sernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -109.04% -1,287.80% -32.68% Sernova N/A -69.65% -63.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Sernova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 6 14 0 2.70 Sernova 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $246.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.64%. Given Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sernova.

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Sernova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $1.04 billion 24.36 -$1.13 billion ($9.29) -21.95 Sernova N/A N/A -$18.97 million ($0.08) -7.75

Sernova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sernova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sernova has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sernova beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R. Schimmel, and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Sernova

(Get Rating)

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the proprietary technologies, including Cell Pouch implantable device technologies and immune-protected therapeutic cells. The company was founded on August 19, 1998 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.