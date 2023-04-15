Critical Analysis: C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) versus Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.82% 54.06% 14.00% Freightos N/A -413.90% -5.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Freightos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 7 14 3 0 1.83 Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. Freightos has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 249.99%. Given Freightos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

96.0% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Freightos shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Freightos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $24.70 billion 0.44 $940.52 million $7.30 13.09 Freightos N/A N/A -$3.00 million N/A N/A

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Freightos on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Global Forwarding segment provides global logistics services through an international network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. The company was founded by Charles Henry Robinson in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

