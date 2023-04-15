Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 12,437 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $908,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

FALN stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

