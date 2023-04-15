Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $696,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $161.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.
