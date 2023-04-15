Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

DUK opened at $97.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

