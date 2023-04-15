Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.12 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EEM stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

