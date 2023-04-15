Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,020,793,000 after buying an additional 77,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $491.30. 1,675,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $609.18. The company has a market capitalization of $217.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

