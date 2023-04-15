Cosmos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $238.67 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.48 billion and $238.67 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $12.15 or 0.00039929 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00062933 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

