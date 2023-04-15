Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after purchasing an additional 622,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,327,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 299,852 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

