Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $77.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

