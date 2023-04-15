Contrasting Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) & IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

IAC has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IAC and Yalla Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 1 10 0 2.91 Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IAC currently has a consensus price target of $88.13, indicating a potential upside of 81.33%. Given IAC’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IAC is more favorable than Yalla Group.

89.1% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of IAC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -22.35% -4.52% -2.83% Yalla Group 26.27% 19.83% 17.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAC and Yalla Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $5.24 billion 0.77 -$1.17 billion ($13.50) -3.60 Yalla Group $303.60 million 1.92 $79.76 million $0.45 8.78

Yalla Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IAC. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yalla Group beats IAC on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

About Yalla Group

(Get Rating)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.