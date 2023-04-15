Contrasting Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Samsara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Samsara $652.54 million 16.01 -$247.42 million ($0.48) -41.50

Web Blockchain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsara has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Samsara shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Samsara -37.92% -21.20% -12.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Web Blockchain Media and Samsara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Samsara 0 4 4 0 2.50

Samsara has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.44%. Given Samsara’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Summary

Samsara beats Web Blockchain Media on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome and Lee Zuckerman on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

