Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Conrad Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CNRD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.51. Conrad Industries has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Conrad Industries Company Profile
