Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Conrad Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNRD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.51. Conrad Industries has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Conrad Industries alerts:

Conrad Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.