Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 490 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $481,915,000 after purchasing an additional 86,203 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.84. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The stock has a market cap of $173.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

