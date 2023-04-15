Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHCI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,145. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
Featured Articles
