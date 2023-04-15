Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading Down 3%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.28 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.63 ($0.07). Approximately 100,914 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 61,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80 ($0.07).

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of £6.90 million, a P/E ratio of 188.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Comptoir Group

(Get Rating)

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comptoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comptoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.