Comparing Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) & Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revolution Medicines and Vigil Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 2 6 0 2.75 Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 4 0 2.80

Volatility and Risk

Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.66%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 97.48%. Given Vigil Neuroscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vigil Neuroscience is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 3.41, indicating that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Vigil Neuroscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $35.38 million 56.63 -$248.71 million ($3.10) -7.14 Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$68.31 million ($2.19) -4.35

Vigil Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vigil Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -702.95% -41.17% -33.68% Vigil Neuroscience N/A -38.38% -36.59%

Summary

Vigil Neuroscience beats Revolution Medicines on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Amgen Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.