Comparing Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) & Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fresh Tracks Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -303.93% -168.47% -131.86% Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Cortexyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 551.47%. Given Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is more favorable than Cortexyme.

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $6.94 million 0.52 -$21.10 million ($7.18) -0.09 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.52

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cortexyme beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About Cortexyme

(Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.