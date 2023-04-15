Comparing Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SoFi Technologies and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 5 6 0 2.55 Bitfarms 0 0 2 0 3.00

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

34.3% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Bitfarms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $1.57 billion 3.52 -$320.41 million ($0.40) -14.80 Bitfarms $142.43 million 1.92 -$253.20 million ($1.16) -1.08

Bitfarms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitfarms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -19.53% -6.17% -2.14% Bitfarms -167.84% -11.51% -8.25%

Volatility and Risk

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Bitfarms on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

