Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Short Interest Update

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the March 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Colombier Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLBR remained flat at $10.14 during trading on Friday. 10,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,726. Colombier Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Get Colombier Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colombier Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in Colombier Acquisition by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 215,875 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Colombier Acquisition by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 168,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colombier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.