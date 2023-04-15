Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Up 976.0% in March

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 976.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coliseum Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MITA opened at $10.25 on Friday. Coliseum Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

