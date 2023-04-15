Clover Finance Price Tops $0.0683 on Exchanges (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $29.07 million and $332,227.37 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance launched on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 425,687,533 coins and its circulating supply is 221,814,904 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

