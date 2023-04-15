Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 59,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,321. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 6,400 shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $135,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLV. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

