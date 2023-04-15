Clearstead Trust LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after buying an additional 563,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,196,000 after buying an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177 in the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV opened at $178.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.