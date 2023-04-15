Clearstead Trust LLC Invests $63,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $85.27 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $85.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

