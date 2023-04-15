Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$78.00 and last traded at C$78.00. Approximately 209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.60.
Clairvest Group Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C$2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Clairvest Group had a net margin of 72.36% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business had revenue of C$55.15 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Clairvest Group
Clairvest Group Company Profile
Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.
Read More
