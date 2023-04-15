Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 4.8 %

C traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,064,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,296,972. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

