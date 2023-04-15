Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4,600.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 589,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 577,190 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. 12,360,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,638,714. The stock has a market cap of $207.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.