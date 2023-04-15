Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.19.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

