Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,235. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

