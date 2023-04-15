Christopher Day Sells 3,675 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $254,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 17th, Christopher Day sold 2,420 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $185,977.00.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Christopher Day sold 358 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50.
Ambarella Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.00. 223,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,285. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $99.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,092,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.