Christopher Day Sells 3,675 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $254,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,421.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Christopher Day sold 2,420 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $185,977.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Christopher Day sold 358 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $29,445.50.

Ambarella Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.00. 223,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,285. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $99.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,092,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Stories

