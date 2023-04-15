China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Down 78.9% in March

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 683,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CILJF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.63. 8,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

