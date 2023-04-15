China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Update

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 197.3% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Dongsheng International Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of China Dongsheng International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. 134,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. China Dongsheng International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

About China Dongsheng International

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

