Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Trading Down 0.6 %

CSSEN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.55. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

