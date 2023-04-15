Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chewy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. Chewy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,476 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,363,000 after acquiring an additional 458,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 111,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 692,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

