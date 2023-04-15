Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading Up 1.9%

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.40 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33). Approximately 90,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 193,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.32).

Checkit Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £28.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Checkit

In related news, insider Kit Kyte acquired 15,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956.59 ($6,138.19). In other Checkit news, insider Kit Kyte bought 15,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £4,956.59 ($6,138.19). Also, insider John Frederick Wilson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($59,442.72). Company insiders own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

