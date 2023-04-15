Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,994 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after buying an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.81.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $130.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.70. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

