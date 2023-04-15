Cenovus Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 36,115 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 379% compared to the average daily volume of 7,543 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 361,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 42,812 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,757,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,319. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.